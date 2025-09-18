MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

