MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,826,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,881,000 after purchasing an additional 111,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $350.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

