MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 2,015 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,875,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 974,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.32.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

