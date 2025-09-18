MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 691 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF $SPVU

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPVU. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 1,063.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SPVU opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $112.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.