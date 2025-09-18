MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 8,971 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

