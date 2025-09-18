MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

