MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

