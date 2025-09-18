MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF $EPP

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 106,566.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,466.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EPP opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

