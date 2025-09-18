MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Waters were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.73.

WAT opened at $304.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.80. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

