MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 197.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $144,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the sale, the director owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This represents a 40.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,261.20. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

