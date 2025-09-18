MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $1.01 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 220,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.