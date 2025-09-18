MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after buying an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,746,000 after buying an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $461.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $465.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.47. The stock has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.