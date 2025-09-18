MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $662.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $718.11 and its 200 day moving average is $683.93. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.