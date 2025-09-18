MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $478,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Kroger were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kroger by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $178,385,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kroger by 7,363.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $62,730,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

