MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $482,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.96.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

