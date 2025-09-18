MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $508,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in NIKE by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,995,000 after buying an additional 1,988,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

