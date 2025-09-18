MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $532,000 Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Silgan were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 199,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,052.60. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

