MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:RGA opened at $185.87 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.37. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

