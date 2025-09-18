MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $6,190,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,325.05. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.54 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.52.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.