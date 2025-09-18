MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $775,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $590.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $592.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

