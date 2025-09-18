MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $366,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,792 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $147,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,094,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,781,000 after purchasing an additional 771,271 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE HWM opened at $185.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.26 and a 12-month high of $193.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

