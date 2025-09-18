MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Invests $586,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTES. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,951,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTES stock opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $102.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.