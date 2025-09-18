MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.1%

PH opened at $738.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $738.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

