MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 60.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $243.00 price target (down from $249.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.29.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $226.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
