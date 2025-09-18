MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,361 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Newmont by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Newmont by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $80.07.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.