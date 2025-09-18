MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 2,361 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SCHV opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.