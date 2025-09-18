MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 381 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. The company has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

