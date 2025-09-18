MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 3,857 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,331.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $73.70.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

