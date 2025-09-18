MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 791 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

