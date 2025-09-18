MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 9,274 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 481,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

