MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27,857.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $43.30 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

