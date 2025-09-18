MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $107.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

