MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Linde were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $479.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

