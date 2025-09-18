MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 366.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,196,000 after acquiring an additional 113,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,496,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 365,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.