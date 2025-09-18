MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF $KBWY

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 1,373.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

KBWY opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

