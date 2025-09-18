MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMQ

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 14,463.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMQ. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

