MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1%

Equinix stock opened at $778.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $780.19 and a 200 day moving average of $820.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

