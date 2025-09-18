MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,002,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,506.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,226,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,181,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,342,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 437,088 shares during the period.

BATS INDA opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

