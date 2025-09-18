MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

