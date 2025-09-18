MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 10,025 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned about 0.10% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2,162.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,434,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,129 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 5,425.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 549,584 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,123,000.

Shares of FLMI stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

