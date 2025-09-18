MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 1,013 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JEMA

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEMA. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $44.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

