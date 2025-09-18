MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 1,425 Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF $XJH

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned about 0.30% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XJH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

XJH stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $297.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.11.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

