MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 1,835 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INSP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.68. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $218.52.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $1,027,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

