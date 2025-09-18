MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 21,116 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.