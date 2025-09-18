MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 354 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.