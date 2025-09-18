MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 388 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2025

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYFree Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 634.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,341 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 656.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY stock opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

