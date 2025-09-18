MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 66 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,115,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.07 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average is $156.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

