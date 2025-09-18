MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 72 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,374 shares of company stock valued at $13,899,261. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $319.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

