MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Trims Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.30.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $163.48 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average is $254.97.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

