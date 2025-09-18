Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.71. Medicure shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 444 shares.

Medicure Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

